Sharp Malaysia raises over RM400,000 via #MalaysiaTabah2021 initiative to help the needy

Chien (left) receiving the mock cheque from Ting (right) at the cheque presentation ceremony as Liu looks on. ― Picture courtesy of Sharp Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― Sharp Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd has raised over RM400,000 through its Malaysia Tabah 2021 initiative to help frontliners and Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched in December 2020, the initiative raised funds by giving away a special edition 2021 desktop calendars for every RM50 donation received from the public, Sharp’s dealers, business partners and employees.

The 2021 calendar showcases various photos taken during the movement control order (MCO) by photojournalists from Malay Mail and The Star.

The electronic products manufacturer said in a statement, a total of RM417,535 from the initiative was channelled to non-governmental organisation (NGO) Tzu Chi Foundation today.

The handing over ceremony saw Sharp managing director Ting Yang Chung presenting the mock cheque to the foundation’s chief executive officer Echo Chien to mark the occasion.

Also present was Tzu Chi Foundation Taiwan deputy chief executive officer David Liu.

Proceeds will be used to support the NGO’s ongoing work to support Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ting thanked the community for their support as well as Malay Mail and The Star for the collaboration on the worthy campaign.

“With more than 36 years in Malaysia, Sharp remains committed to supporting the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

“We will continue to uphold our corporate responsibility to assist Malaysians and mitigate the pandemic with our stay-at-home campaign during these unprecedented times.”

Ting also noted that the desktop calendars showcasing photos taken during the MCO perfectly encapsulated the year 2020 and hoped the powerful images would not only uplift Malaysians’ spirits but also inspire them to continue supporting the frontliners and those in need.

“We are pleased to provide these funds to the Tzu Chi Foundation and trust they will further our mission to support the affected community members.”

Chien, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to Sharp, the media partners and the members of the public for extending a helping hand to help the fight against the ongoing pandemic.

“Thanks to the generous support, we will now be able to continue our efforts to help Malaysians with their medical as well as individual needs.”

To date, the Tzu Chi Foundation has distributed personal protective equipment to 2,372 hospitals, clinics, police stations and other needy organisations nationwide.

In addition, under the NGO’s own Kita1Keluarga initiative, it has disbursed much-needed aid to some 2,178 families (representing more than 9,100 beneficiaries) with each receiving between RM300 to RM800 per month for three consecutive months between September and November 2020.