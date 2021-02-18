Merbok MP to organise carwash fundraiser to purchase electronic devices for underprivileged students

Merbok MP Nurin Aina and her team is organising a car wash donation drive to raise funds for underprivileged students in Merbok. — Picture via Facebook/Nurin Aina P.14 Merbok

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Merbok MP Nurin Aina is organising a carwash donation drive to raise funds to purchase electronic devices to help underprivileged students in Merbok with their studies.

Posting on Facebook, she said that together with her team, the drive is to raise enough funds for devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones with a target of one device to each student in the constituency.

Nurin and her team have managed to obtain 10 devices so far.

The car wash donation drive will be at D’Brilliant Auto SPA located nearby the Merbok Parliament Community Centre from February 20 to 22 with a minimum donation of RM30.

“No allocations aren’t an excuse, as long as there’s strength in us, we will do our best to make it happen.

“Send your car (drive-thru) for us to wash with a minimum donation of RM30 for the purpose of fundraising,” Nurin said in the post.

The car wash donation drive will start from 9am until 4pm and those who are interested can either register online or just head to the venue.

The Merbok MP previously organised a 24-hour food bank for the needy located at the Merbok Parliament Community Centre.