UK woman fined for going on 160km road trip to buy McD meal during Covid-19 lockdown

UK police are getting fed up with people travelling unnecessarily during a deadly pandemic. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — A woman in the United Kingdom has been penalised for driving 160km for a McDonald’s meal during the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19.

British newspaper Evening Standard reported that the driver in her 30s was slapped with a fine of £200 (RM1,104) after she travelled from Lincolnshire to Scarborough to have burgers with her sister.

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Rachel Wood said the woman had violated lockdown regulations which only allow essential travel during the pandemic.

“Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel.

“Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.

“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want,” said Wood.

The driver isn’t the only one who’s ticked off the police during the lockdown as British media reported on Tuesday that nearly 45,000 fines have been issued across the UK to people who broke Covid-19 laws.

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Martin Hewitt was quoted by Sky News saying police will no longer “waste time” trying to reason with rulebreakers who have “no regard” for the wellbeing of others.

The UK has racked up over 3.2 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and currently has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe with more than 86,000 deaths.