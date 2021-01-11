‘Feels like home’: Malaysian man under quarantine in Maeps centre says comfortable facilities provided, made new friends

Raffil Jamir said that Maeps has been distributing healthy meals for all patients in the centre. — Picture courtesy of Raffil Jamir

PETALING JAYA, January 11 — Covid-19 patients documenting their quarantine journey is one of the ways for them to spread awareness about the virus.

Raffil Jamir, 27, for one has been recording his stay in Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) since his admission last Friday, lavishing praise for the adequate facilities and treatment provided.

Raffil who tested positive for Covid-19 initially told Malay Mail that he was worried about staying in Maeps after many negative comments flooded social media about how the place was.

“I was paranoid in the beginning about heading to Maeps, but soon after that I’ve realised that the facilities such as the food, toilet facilities, and frontliners’ treatments are good.

“The authorities here are really looking after us well by providing healthy food three times a day and the toilets are also clean, contrary to some of the stories that I’ve read online.”

Banyak sangat tweet about how bad is the treatment di pusat kuarantin Maeps Serdang.



Let me make it short.



Food 4/5

Toilet 4/5

Frontliners treatment 4/5

Aircond 24/7

Tempat berasap disediakan



Syarat penting kat sini jangan minta ubat. Kalau tak kena extend 😂



Sekian. pic.twitter.com/QdJGOzuL6U — 🇲🇾Raff (@RaffilJamir) January 9, 2021

Making new friends was something that came easily for him since he was admitted last Friday and the camaraderie he forged with the other patients kept his spirits up.

“It’s an odd thing to say, but I actually feel like home here because of the many friends I’ve made and we spend a lot of time talking about our own Covid-19 experiences such as how we contracted the virus and our road to recovery.

“It’s truly a lifetime experience being quarantined in this place and I have got nothing to complain about as the toilets are clean, bed sheets are clean and sumptuous food always delivered on time.

“What is there to worry about?”

The 27-year-old also said that patients in Maeps who were quarantined were mostly low-risk patients and were unable to infect each other with the virus.

“Because all of us in the centre are tested positive, we are able to share the facilities.”

He said that doctors would also frequently speak into microphones to boost patients’ spirit to recover and that has been very encouraging especially for the patients.

“And the environment in Maeps is motivating, it’s clean and if one who has been admitted there takes the initiative to make friends with the people around.

“If you come in with a negative perception of the place, you will feel isolated as it can be a daunting experience as well.”

He advised those feeling unwell to get a swab test done to clear their doubts and worries and encouraged those tested positive to not be afraid of hospitals or quarantine centres.

“Don’t put fear in yourself especially when you’re under such a challenging situation. Maeps is clean and not as bad as you think.”