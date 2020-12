French designer Pierre Cardin poses in his new museum, called ‘Passe-Present-Futur’ (‘Past-Present-Future’) in Paris November 4, 2014. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 29 — French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter.

Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves. — Reuters