Ipoh home for children, old folks cries for help to spread Christmas joy to its residents

Donation to the Salvation Army has dropped by 30 per cent following the start of Covid-19 pandemic. ― Pictures by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, Dec 22 ― Like any non-governmental organisation that depends on public donation, the Salvation Army Ipoh has seen a 30 per cent drop in funding since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the organisation, which looks after 51 children and 36 old folks at its three homes, is reaching out to the people via social media for assistance.

Its coordinator Chang Mun Yee said in previous years, festive seasons were the organisation's busiest period.

“For example, during Christmas, our children will go for carolling at malls and hotels where they will be given a token for their performances.”

“This year, they cannot perform due to SOPs we need to adhere to because of Covid-19,” she said, adding that the organisation's annual fund-raising event ― the food fair ― also could not proceed due to the pandemic.

To raise funds, Chang said the organisation launched an online donation platform in August.

“With Christmas celebrations around the corner, we are also appealing for donations of toys and cash,” she said.

Chang said before Covid-19, the three homes under the organisation would have parties on Christmas Day where supporters would be invited.

“During the parties, the children would perform but because of Covid-19, the parties could not be held.”

“To ensure the children and old folks do not feel left out, we are appealing to the people to donate either toys and food to them.”

If you would like to help them, the organisation also takes in recyclables that would be sold to get money.

“The recyclables can be sent to our community centre cum church at Kampung Simee.”

For those interested to donate usable household items, they can do so at the Ipoh Family Thrift Store at Jalan Besar, Tambun.

All donations to the organisation are tax-exempted.

For further details, visit the organisation's Facebook page or contact its office (05-254 9767) from Monday to Saturday (9am to 6pm).