Massive crowd spotted at the opening of Malaysia’s first Uniqlo roadside store in Bandar Sri Damansara (VIDEO)

Eager shoppers waiting to set foot into the first Uniqlo roadside store in Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/I Love Malaysian Food

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — There’s nothing quite like the opening of a cult brand’s megastore to send Malaysians queueing up in anticipation.

Not even a raging pandemic could deter eager shoppers to be the first ones to step foot into the country’s first Uniqlo roadside in Bandar Sri Damansara.

A massive crowd outside the Japanese fast-fashion retailer’s latest store was seen earlier today via social media images as customers waited excitedly for their turn to shop at the 15,100-square-foot store at DA Square.

Facebook user I Love Malaysia Food uploaded several images from today’s store opening, showing a socially distanced crowd that snaked into the store’s entrance.

Facebook user KY Shum said the store only allowed a limit of 140 shoppers at a time to abide by Covid-19 safety protocols.

Malay Mail verified the images with Uniqlo reps.

Gourmet Hunter KL also took to Facebook to share a video taken at the scene where police officials were on standby for crowd control.

The roadside store, a concept that Uniqlo launched in Japan back in 1985, aims to serve customers in nearby townships who need to make quick and convenient trips for their daily needs.

It’s also the only store that carries the full range of the retailer’s sought-after AIRism beddings.

But despite the store’s ample parking bays, social media users observed that parking was limited due to the large crowds and many vehicles flocked to the roadside to park illegally.

Uniqlo baru kat Damansara Avenue baru buka hari ni. Bincangkan pic.twitter.com/DYJZVhLcTY — Afwan 🇲🇾 (@Apwannn) December 18, 2020

Twitter user @Kessmaess raised concerns over the large crowds as Covid-19 cases in the country show no signs of stopping.

“There you have it, please don’t let this lead to a Uniqlo cluster,” the tweet read.

Nahh tudia jangan ada cluster uniqlo pulak dah laa 😖😖



Sumber: ws group penduduk taman kosas damansara utama 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UFDzmV9sSY — youngBiyrah (@Kessmaess) December 18, 2020

The spacious single-level roadside store includes 13 fitting rooms, 10 checkout counters, a Sustainability Corner and a UTme! customisation corner.

To mark its opening, the first 500 customers to enter the store will receive a goodie bag and customers who spend RM200 or more in a single receipt will receive a Uniqlo U tote bag from today until Sunday.

Uniqlo DA Square Roadside Store is located at A-G-1, Lot 2005, Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara PJU 9, 52200 Kuala Lumpur and is open from 10am to 10pm.