Johor Sultan hits one million following mark on Facebook

Sultan Ibrahim thanked all of his followers on Facebook for their support. ― Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 ― The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has hit the one million follower mark on his official Facebook page.

The Johor ruler broke the news on his social media pages yesterday as he expressed his appreciation to his online following after officially achieving the milestone.

“I would like to thank all my followers for this lovely achievement,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a statement from the post.

According to the post, the Facebook page acts as a social medium for Sultan Ibrahim to engage with his subjects and also highlights the activities and contributions made by His Majesty and the Johor royal family.

The page has also become a platform for the people to share their views and ideas with their esteemed Ruler.

The celebration post has since garnered over 60,000 likes on Facebook, with many social media users praising the ruler for his down-to-earth nature.

Bernama reported that the royal family’s official media and communications office ― the Royal Press Office (RPO) ― stated in a statement that the Facebook account was first activated on May 31, 2015, and hit the one million follower mark at 8.37am yesterday.

RPO also said that of the total followers, 59 per cent of them are males aged between 25 to 34 and that the most number of followers came from the state of Johor at 321,118 followers, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 103,745 followers and Singapore at 46,585 followers.

The 62-year-old state monarch’s social media pages gained popularity after he began sharing personal posts related to not only his official duties but about his many hobbies and interests as well.

Sultan Ibrahim has also used his social media platforms lately to encourage Malaysians and Johoreans to stay vigilant and abide by the health and Covid-19 guidelines put in place by the government.

His Majesty also has a strong presence on other social media platforms, with 788,000 followers on Instagram and 57,200 subscribers on Youtube.