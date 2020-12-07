Head over to Suria KLCC for a magical Christmas shopping experience

A shopper trying her luck at ‘Unlock A Christmas Surprise’ where RM5,000 worth of vouchers await. — Photo via Facebook/ Suria KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Drop by Suria KLCC for a magical shopping experience this Christmas.

Shoppers who spend RM150 and above in a single receipt before December 25 will be given a key to unlock RM5,000 worth of Suria KLCC vouchers.

Up to 10,000 keys will be given out under the “Unlock A Christmas Surprise”, and 50 lucky shoppers will definitely have a reason to smile.

Besides the “Unlock A Christmas Surprise”, there is also the Suria KLCC “Christmas

Beauty Box” with beauty products from The History of WHOO, Sisley Paris, L’Occitane, Sephora and Sulwhasoo.

Two thousand gifts will be given to those who spend RM1,000 and above in two receipts at any specialty stores at Suria KLCC, with redemption daily, while stocks last, limited to one redemption per shopper.

There is also the Christmas Digital Contest called “Snapping Into Christmas” starting now to December 17 to keep both young and old engaged in the mall, without any spending

required.

A total of 50 winners will stand a chance to win RM200 shopping vouchers from the participating stores.

To participate, visit www.suriaklcc.com.my or Suria KLCC’s official Facebook page.

Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd CEO and executive director Andrew Brien said while life is a little bit different this year, the group is still creating a festive atmosphere at all their malls.

“The group has been actively rewarding shoppers for the past few months, especially

when we unveiled our “Golden Ticket Campaign” in June, July and August this year.

“We believe that with all the campaigns held thus far, we are able to make a difference to the shoppers in continuing our efforts to reward them.”

Meanwhile at Alamanda Putrajaya, those who spend RM500 and above in not more than two receipts from now to December 27 at any specialty stores will get to pick a bauble from the Christmas ‘Gift’ Tree.

The bauble offers a surprise gift voucher worth up to RM200, ranging from Pandora, Giordano, Uniqlo, Carlo Rino, Body Shop, Sembonia, Lovely Lace and many more in addition to RM193 worth of additional gifts from AsterSpring with every redemption.

Shoppers will receive an additional gift when they shop on weekdays, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding public holidays.

Over on the East Coast, shoppers who spend RM250 and above in not more than two receipts at any specialty stores at Mesra Mall in Terengganu are entitled to redeem a RM20 Mesra Mall F&B vouchers from various participating outlets that include Secret Recipe, The Chicken Rice Shop, Empire Sushi, Big Apple Donuts and Rotiboy.