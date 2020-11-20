Baby elephant in Thailand goes viral on social media after getting caught eating sugarcane and hiding behind pole

A baby elephant in Chiang Mai, Thailand has gone viral after it tried to hide behind a narrow pole. — Photo via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A baby elephant in Chiang Mai, Thailand has gone viral on social media for trying to hide itself after getting caught munching sugarcane in a plantation.

The photo, with the caption “Keep calm. Officers will see. Let’s continue eating sugarcane” shows the pachyderm trying to hide itself behind a narrow pole when lights were shone on it believing that no one could see it.

The hilarious photo from the original post had since been shared 1,100 times and has received over 3,000 reactions.

There are an estimated 2,000 elephants living in the wild in Thailand and a similar number in captivity, English portal Daily Mail reported.

“In the wild, they roam through the deep jungle,” added the portal, noting that elephants are a protected animal in the kingdom.

“They are the national animal in the country, and have contributed to Thai culture for many centuries,” the portal reported.