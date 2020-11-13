Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Potato Head of Palencia: Botched art restoration in Spain gets laughs on social media

Friday, 13 Nov 2020 12:39 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

People are trying to make sense of the disfigured sculpture which has been compared to a cartoon character. — Pictures from Facebook/Antonio Capel
People are trying to make sense of the disfigured sculpture which has been compared to a cartoon character. — Pictures from Facebook/Antonio Capel

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A sculpture in Spain is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons after its restoration process took an ugly turn, rather literally.

The sculpture which sits above an early 20th-century office building in Palencia used to feature the expression of a woman smiling.

But the smile on the original creation has since been wiped off and replaced with a bizarre-looking entity that sent social media into a frenzy.

Some have likened the new sculpture to a potato head while others couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to outgoing US president Donald Trump.

 

 

It has also been compared to pond life, plasticine and a sheep’s head next to a goat.

 

 

Fox News reported that the disfigurement of the statue was flagged out by a local artist who lives near the building after a florist on his street told him about it.

Antonio Capel took to Facebook with before and after images, saying the sculpture sits on one of Palencia’s most iconic buildings.

“The pictures are a bit blurry but you can see it looks like the head of a cartoon character,” Capel wrote.

Capel explained that the restoration was done at least 10 years ago but it is only starting to gain attention now, leading visitors to the site to snap photos of the artistic mishap.

 

 

 

Not the first botched art restoration in the European country, Spain made headlines in June after baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s Immaculate Conception painting was left unrecognisable.

 

 

And who can forget 2012’s Monkey Christ fresco fiasco.

Spanish painter Elías García Martínez’s Ecce Homo artwork which translates to Behold the Man which depicts Jesus with a crown of thorns, became a meme and was dubbed the Ecce Mono, meaning Behold the Monkey.

 

Related Articles

In Life