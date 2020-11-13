Potato Head of Palencia: Botched art restoration in Spain gets laughs on social media

People are trying to make sense of the disfigured sculpture which has been compared to a cartoon character. — Pictures from Facebook/Antonio Capel

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A sculpture in Spain is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons after its restoration process took an ugly turn, rather literally.

The sculpture which sits above an early 20th-century office building in Palencia used to feature the expression of a woman smiling.

But the smile on the original creation has since been wiped off and replaced with a bizarre-looking entity that sent social media into a frenzy.

Some have likened the new sculpture to a potato head while others couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to outgoing US president Donald Trump.

Sí, ha vuelto a ocurrir. #Palencia tiene ya su propio #eccehomo Sospecho que la restauradora igual era pro #Trump 🤦🏻 ♂️ y se ha dejado llevar por la emoción de estos días en las #EleccionesEEUU pic.twitter.com/sXS0H2AJxg — Aitor Loizaga (@aitorloizaga) November 10, 2020

It has also been compared to pond life, plasticine and a sheep’s head next to a goat.

Latest art restoration in Spain looks like sloth from the Goonies 💀 pic.twitter.com/Zwk86xLGm5 — Nate French (@TheNateFrench) November 12, 2020

Fox News reported that the disfigurement of the statue was flagged out by a local artist who lives near the building after a florist on his street told him about it.

Antonio Capel took to Facebook with before and after images, saying the sculpture sits on one of Palencia’s most iconic buildings.

“The pictures are a bit blurry but you can see it looks like the head of a cartoon character,” Capel wrote.

Capel explained that the restoration was done at least 10 years ago but it is only starting to gain attention now, leading visitors to the site to snap photos of the artistic mishap.

Y’all... I can’t stop crying about this art restoration from Spain 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EOhk3eVtuM — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 13, 2020

Spain, a country of botched art restoration, and I am OBSESSED. — Diana Nguyen (@diananguyen___) November 12, 2020

Not the first botched art restoration in the European country, Spain made headlines in June after baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s Immaculate Conception painting was left unrecognisable.

The original is on the left. The two attempts at "restoring" it are on the right. Ouch.

"Experts call for regulation after latest botched art restoration in Spain: Immaculate Conception painting by Murillo reportedly cleaned by furniture restorer."https://t.co/t3kAIZYnNS pic.twitter.com/m8Kabrt7Qu — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 22, 2020

And who can forget 2012’s Monkey Christ fresco fiasco.

Spanish painter Elías García Martínez’s Ecce Homo artwork which translates to Behold the Man which depicts Jesus with a crown of thorns, became a meme and was dubbed the Ecce Mono, meaning Behold the Monkey.