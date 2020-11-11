1664 Blanc welcomes Christmas with limited-edition bottles only for Malaysia

The limited-edition Christmas bottles feature abstract swirls and sparkles available only in Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 ― French premium wheat beer brand 1664 Blanc is set to celebrate the Christmas season with exclusive limited-edition festive bottles available only in Malaysia.

Inspired by Christmas ornaments, the artistically-designed bottles accentuate the brand's iconic blue with an elegant touch of abstract swirls and sparkles.

The limited-edition bottles will be available at participating restaurants, bars, supermarkets and on e-commerce platform Shopee until December 31.

If you are looking for a perfect Christmas gift, the brand offers the 1664 Blanc eight-can festive promo pack that comes with a free limited-edition bottle, available at participating supermarkets nationwide.

Customers may also find the festive promo packs on Shopee where they can claim two Christmas bottles and a pair of 1664 Blanc sunglasses after they purchase two sets of the promo pack.

Alternatively, get one 1664 Blanc Christmas bottle for three full pints or six half-pints or one bucket of five bottles.

Customers who purchase a three-litre tower of 1665 Blanc at participating bars and restaurants will get to claim two free Christmas bottles.

