1664 Blanc welcomes Christmas with limited-edition bottles only for Malaysia

Wednesday, 11 Nov 2020 03:35 PM MYT

BY MILAD HASSANDARVISH

The limited-edition Christmas bottles feature abstract swirls and sparkles available only in Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 ― French premium wheat beer brand 1664 Blanc is set to celebrate the Christmas season with exclusive limited-edition festive bottles available only in Malaysia.

Inspired by Christmas ornaments, the artistically-designed bottles accentuate the brand's iconic blue with an elegant touch of abstract swirls and sparkles.

The limited-edition bottles will be available at participating restaurants, bars, supermarkets and on e-commerce platform Shopee until December 31.

If you are looking for a perfect Christmas gift, the brand offers the 1664 Blanc eight-can festive promo pack that comes with a free limited-edition bottle, available at participating supermarkets nationwide.

Customers may also find the festive promo packs on Shopee where they can claim two Christmas bottles and a pair of 1664 Blanc sunglasses after they purchase two sets of the promo pack.

Alternatively, get one 1664 Blanc Christmas bottle for three full pints or six half-pints or one bucket of five bottles.

Customers who purchase a three-litre tower of 1665 Blanc at participating bars and restaurants will get to claim two free Christmas bottles.

For more information on the promotion, surf over here.

