Kedah policemen reach out to villagers in need with donations and distribution of food items

Alor Janggus police officers distributing food items to a family of seven. — Picture via Facebook/BalaiPolisAlorJanggus,Kedah

PETALING JAYA, November 3 — A group of Alor Janggus police officers in Kedah have extended a helping hand to those in need in their neighbourhood.

They initiated a programme known as the ‘MPV Bonnet Programme’ last week, aimed at providing food supplies to families in the neighbourhood.

Syukur Alhamdulillah... program yang cuba kami impikan selama nie bersama rakan setugas terlaksana hari nie.. Duk pk... Posted by Balai Polis Alor Janggus,Kedah. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Alor Janggus police corporal Nornizam Nordin, 38 told Malay Mail that he and his colleagues have been helping out families even before starting the initiative.

“Whenever we see a family suffering financially, we fork out our own money and give it to them there and then itself.

“I believe that it is important to always help those in need especially for us — the men in blue,” he said.

For the MPV Bonnet Programme, he said that his colleagues and him have collected close to RM200 and donated it to a family of seven where the head of the household in the husband does not have a steady income.

Items distributed to the family were mostly dry food items such as rice, eggs, sugar apart from laundry detergent.

“The husband does not have a proper job as he does some odd jobs for the villagers, and since times have been bad, it has been hard for his family to survive with a meagre salary.

“We want the community and people to know that we are there to help, and to build relationships with the people around us.

“As policemen, we cannot work in isolation as we need to work together with the villagers and the people around us.”

Nornizam also said that it was important for them to reach out to villagers in the Alor Janggus area to change their view of policemen.

“We want the villagers to know that we (the police) play an important role in maintaining public order.

“Most people are generally afraid of the police, but what we want to do is to change that stereotype and to build trust between the villagers and us.”

The corporal said their mission is to help one to two families who are suffering financially by getting them basic essentials through the programme.

Corporal Nornizam said that while many non-governmental organisations were keen to partner with the police station to donate food items, he and his team preferred helping the under-privileged on their own.