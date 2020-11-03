Covid-19: Embattled Thai Airways to offer flight that takes passengers over the kingdom’s 'sacred places' as a new revenue source

Thai Airways to have flight on Nov 30 that will take passengers over 99 “sacred places” across 31 provinces in Thailand. — Picture via Facebook/ Thai Airways

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Thai Airways International Pcl has scheduled a new flight as a new revenue source as airlines around the world ground their fleets due to Covid-19.

Finance portal The Edge reported that the flight on Nov 30 will take passengers over 99 “sacred places” across 31 provinces in Thailand.

A “celebrity fortune-teller and religion history expert” will lead in-flight chanting on the special flight, and the three-hour flight which will depart from Bangkok will fly over sites over Thailand, mostly temples considered sacred by Buddhists.

Economy-class tickets start at 5,999 baht (RM802.71) and business class at 9,999 baht (RM1,337.94).

This is the latest initiative by the carrier to get fresh revenue as it attempts to restructure about 350 billion baht (RM46,839,434,390) of debt after receiving court approval on September 14.

Last month, the airline started selling a collection of bags made from old life vests and slide rafts.

It also opened its Airbus SE and Boeing Co flight simulators to the public, and turned its staff cafeteria into an airplane-themed eatery.”