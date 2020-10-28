Kuala Lumpur cafe apologises after customer films chef using bare fingers to taste, double-dip into food

The cafe has responded to a customer's negative review that included screenshots of a chef using his fingers to taste-test a dish. — Pictures from Facebook/lightcapturecafe and Facebook/cornie.hui

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — A Kuala Lumpur cafe has apologised after a customer filmed a chef using his fingers to taste-test a dish in the kitchen.

Light Capture Cafe by HON admitted that “staff misconduct” was to blame for the incident and that the chef in question has been terminated from his position.

They explained that they were newcomers to the food and beverage (F&B) industry and promised to conduct a refresher course in food safety and hygiene for their staff members.

“We want to make this episode a stepping stone for us to reflect, learn, and emerge as an F&B service provider that upholds the principle value of serving our clients right.

“Please bear with us, as we would like to right the wrongs, and we shall remain committed to our promises,” read the statement.

The cafe also said they will be reminding their staff to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures following complaints from customers about waiters and chefs not wearing their masks properly.

In addition to the written apology, Light Capture Cafe by HON also announced a two-day closure from October 28 to 29 for “internal process improvements.”

Light Capture Cafe by HON initially attracted attention for its “Instagram-worthy” decor and is located in a revamped shophouse on Jalan Tun HS Lee.

A negative review left on October 20 by an unhappy customer blew up after the person shared video screenshots of a chef using his fingers to taste the food.

The person also claimed that the chef performed the same action twice, essentially double-dipping into the dish with his bare hands.

Her screenshot also showed staff members not complying with Covid-19 SOPs as their face masks were pulled down to their chins.

The review has been removed from Light Capture Cafe by HON’s page but it is unclear whether it was deleted by the original poster or by the cafe itself.

More negative reviews began pouring in on Light Capture Cafe by HON’s social media after the post went viral and it currently has a 1.7-star rating on Facebook and a 2.1-star rating on Google.