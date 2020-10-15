Journey through eerie horrors of Karak Highway at this unique drive-in experience, minus Covid-19 concerns (VIDEO)

Livescape Group and Hitman Solutions along with Pepsi is bringing the eerie horrors of Karak highway to the heart of Kuala Lumpur. — Image courtesy of Livescape Group

KUALA LUMPUR, October 11 — Malaysians have heard countless horror stories and spooky urban legends involving the infamous Karak highway, from the yellow driverless car to the “pontianak” hanging off the back of cars.

Rejoice, thrill seekers and those who are just too brave for the real deal — Livescape Group and Hitman Solutions along with Pepsi is bringing the horrific experience of the notorious highway to the heart of Kuala Lumpur this November.

“Drive through” the horrors of Karak at the Icebox Karak Haunted Highway, an immersive journey designed to tingle your spine from the comfort of your car—just like the real thing!

Livescape creative director Darren Waide says the Karak highway, a host to many ghost stories in Malaysia, proves to be the ideal backdrop for their latest instalment. — Image courtesy of Livescape Group

According to Livescape Group creative director Darren Waide, the Karak highway with countless ghost stories provided the ideal backdrop for their latest instalment.

“The whole thing will take about 15 to 20 minutes.

“There’s one big room but we’re breaking it up into six scenes.

“You’ll feel that you’re winding your way along the highway and we’re going to engage with you at six different points along the journey,” Waide told Malay Mail.

According to Waide, Livescape Group who has worked on festivals, events and concerts came up with the innovative idea which combines multiple creative elements.

“There’s video graphic work, there’s a bit of a drive-in cinema feel, a bit of theatrical and a bit of television and drama in it, there’s also a bit of prop and set building.

“It’s really all of those elements that we’re good at, we’ve put it all in one room and created this kind of immersive almost like a 4D or a 5D experience.”

Icebox which is an acronym for ‘In-Car Experience’, is extensionally a creative event that was built and designed to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) given by the ministry of health and also the National Security Council (MKN).

“The safety of all our crews, our guests and everyone is our ultimate priority,” said Waide.

The Icebox Karak Haunted Highway is happening from November 11 until November 22 at The MarqE at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Due to the bloodcurdling nature of the event, Waide pointed out that the Icebox Karak Haunted Highway is not advisable for pregnant ladies and people with heart problems.

Aside from that, when asked about the appearance of local prominent ghostly characters at the event, Waide chose not to spill the beans by saying that ‘There might be some of your old favourites in there, you just going to have come and have a look’.

The Livescape Group is looking to bring in more themed drive-ins that will be taking place throughout the year, with different genres to cater to different audiences, for more ticketing information, please click here.