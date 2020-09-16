How about a free wellness session this weekend?

Registration is open for this year's World Wellness Weekend on September 19 and 20. — AlexanderNovikov / Istock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, Sept 16 — It's time to sign up for the fourth annual World Wellness Weekend to be held on September 19 and 20. Participants will be able to take advantage of free introductory sessions for a wide range of disciplines offered by venues around the globe.

Sophrology, musical relaxation, yoga, Pilates, massages, skin tests and hiking, there will be something for everyone with more than 1,000 businesses opening their doors to promote the cause of well-being.

Here comes the weekend and there's no better moment to recharge your batteries and forget all of the tension that you may have built up in recent months. It also might be a time to learn a little more about how to feel better, and the World Wellness Weekend offers a chance to do just that with classes and activities at venues all over the planet.

No less than a thousand wellness centres will be opening their doors to teach you how to cultivate a harmony between mind and body in the course of two days of events, which have come at just the right time in the wake of months of stress occasioned by the global health crisis.

This year's programme is structured around the five pillars of wellness which are essential to the promotion of health and the prevention of disease: Sleep and restoration, nutrition and nourishment, vitality and movement, serenity and mindfulness, and purpose and solidarity. So there will be something for everyone, regardless of their level of training or physical fitness.

To join in events, you simply have to visit www.world-wellness-weekend.org, which is available in 13 languages, or click here to find venues and activities near you. Once you have decided what you would like to do, you just have to register via email or using the online form on the website.

From Sao Paulo to Bordeaux via Bangkok

Yoga, Pilates, fitness, along with massages and relaxation techniques are among the activities on offer all over the world, notably in Brazil, Argentina, Thailand, Chile, and France, with a host of businesses offering both indoor and outdoor sessions.

For example, you can take an introductory Vinyasa yoga class in the Philippines, experiment with acupuncture to reduce stress in Canada, learn about Prana therapy in Sri Lanka, or sit back and meditate at a host of venues in Brazil.

France has not been left behind with a wide range of activities taking place in the country, some of which are highly original. What would you say to a zipline ride in a bathrobe in Chaudes-Aigues?

You could also try learning how to make your own beauty products at Ahimsa le Spa in Mulhouse, or take advantage of a skin test and free counseling at the Ambassade de Beaute Biologique Recherche in Paris.

In view of the health crisis, Covid-19 safety protocols will be in force for all of the activities, most notably group activities where social distancing will apply. — AFP-Relaxnews