Plogging enthusiast calls for stricter enforcement against KL litterbugs

Rudy Irwan Shukaime, the plogging enthusiast who works out while cleaning up. — Pix via Rudy Irwan Shukaime

PETALING JAYA, September 15 — Rudy Irwan Shukaime saw many gathered at the Saloma Link on Saturday night, and he immediately knew the pedestrian and cyclist bridge would be strewn with rubbish by the next morning.

So the plogging (a combination of jogging and picking up litter) enthusiast planned his exercise at the bridge.

The Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) director told Malay Mail, “I went on early Sunday morning when there wouldn’t be many people crowding the area so that I could clean the pedestrian bridge.

“It has become a habit for me to pick up trash on the floor because I just can’t stand to see rubbish everywhere.”

He documented his clean-up activities on his Twitter, garnering over 27,000 likes.

Bila aku rimas dengan sampah, aku kutip lah! pic.twitter.com/4k6LgZRkbb — CHAMP19NS 🏆 🇲🇾 (@ruud_irwan) September 13, 2020

Rudy, who took on to plogging two years ago, jogs around Kuala Lumpur and collects rubbish and occasionally cycles, to clean-up and work out at the same time.

“I’ve only started plogging about two years ago, and I find it very fulfilling because I can clean the streets while jogging at the same time.

“I can’t help but to collect the rubbish and sometimes walk even further to dispose of them in a garbage bin.

“For me, it has become a habit for me as a citizen of Malaysia, to treat the places I’ve visited as my home — and that also means maintaining its cleanliness.”

Asked as to how Malaysians can be better educated so that they would know the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, Rudy said that the consequences of littering and its effects should also be ingrained into young children.

“Stricter enforcement of rules for rubbish must be put in place or people will continue to have the mentality to continue littering.

“The rubbish thrown into drains contributed to the recent Kuala Lumpur flash floods and this should be a lesson for all to be more responsible towards the environment.”