Free items: Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew launches food bank for the needy at his Elews Mart outlets

Celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is extending his act of kindness by providing a food bank at all his Elews Mart sundry mart. — Picture from Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Known for his charitable deeds, celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is extending his act of kindness by setting up food banks.

The popular religious preacher, whose real name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew @ Lew Yun Pau, took to Facebook recently to announce the initiative, which would be placed at all his Elews Mart outlets.

“This is my earlier intention when opening Elews Mart. Wanted an Elews Mart branch in every area. And a food bank in each Elews Mart. Those who are in need just take. It is free. Without taking into consideration race and religion. Those who want to give are also welcomed. The items will be placed on this shelf at Elews Mart,” he wrote in the post.

Lew also revealed he used to be poor and did not have money to buy food.

“All my salary was given to my parents in kampung as my family was poor at that time. Then there was once someone placed RM2 into my pocket. I was happy beyond words as I got to eat rice.”

Lew added that efforts to trace those in need would be continued.

“May Allah ease all,” he said in the post, thas had since received 161,000 reactions and shared 13,000 times.

Siti Mariyam commented that she was inspired to carry out a similar act one day after reading Lew’s post.

Siti Asmah wrote that Malaysia would be peaceful and prosper if there were more kind-hearted people like Lew.

“There won’t be anyone who has to go hungry due to lack of food.”

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew started Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices.

He announced plans to satart an Elews Mart chain in June as a way of giving back to the community and has since opened 10 branches across the Klang Valley.

In July, Lew launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.