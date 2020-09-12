A festival of jazz and words at Weld Quay’s Jetty 35

Jazz on the Jetty will be held over three days from September 18 to 20 at Jetty 35.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 12 ― A festival of three different concerts involving jazz and spoken word is set to add some excitement to next weekend from September 18 to 20 at a Weld Quay event space, Jetty 35.

The festival, Jazz on the Jetty, will feature a series of concerts by WVC Malaysian Jazz Ensemble and Impress Creative and Editorial.

It will kick off with “Swinging Sixty” at 8pm on September 18 where Kuala Lumpur’s Junji Delfino will sing jazz favourites with the WVC Trio.

Junji just turned 60 and the concert is her way of showing age will not stop her from celebrating the beauty of jazz.

The second night will feature Janet Lee with the WVC Trio to present “Life is a Cabaret” while the third and final night is a “Music of Words” featuring Junji, Janet and Gareth Richards with the WVC Trio.

The final night will be a marriage of jazz and literature, where the trio will also read from the writings of Haruki Murakami, Geoff Dyer, William Shakespeare, Li Bai, W.H.Auden and Dylan Thomas.

According to Richards, the “live” concerts are aimed at capturing joy in these difficult times.

“It's a perfect fit to bring together great writing and great jazz ― they infuse each other,” he said.

As Junji puts it, music has the ability to touch the human soul so it will be like a salve to the broken spirit in these uncertain times.

“To be able to make music at a time like this is a tremendous blessing,” she said.

Find out more about the festival at impresscreative.com or send an email to [email protected] or call 04-2618001.