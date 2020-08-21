Honest Terengganu football fan pays back club for matches attended illegally years ago

Terengganu FC took to Facebook to thank an honest fan for paying back the club for matches he attended illegally years ago. — Picture via Facebook/Terengganu Football Club

KUALA LUMPUR, August 21 — For most football clubs, fans are considered as the twelfth player in the team as they play a major role in supporting the club, both financially and morally.

The Terengganu Football Club (FC) recently took to Facebook to thank one of its twelfth players who showed up at their management office, to pay back the club for matches that he had watched illegally in the 2010/2011 season.

The honest fan had apparently paid back the club a sum for three matches involving Terengganu FC, where he admitted to have attended by climbing through the gates of the stadium illegally.

“The fan also admitted that he was young at the time and he didn’t think about his decision thoroughly and he was still young to realise how small contributions such as buying a ticket could help the club’s financial stability.

“The fan felt guilty of his actions and has taken responsibility for his actions by giving back what he owed a long time ago,” said Terengganu FC in the post.

Instead of taking further action, Terengganu FC applauded the fan for his honesty and noble gesture.

“It is a commendable action and he has proven that he’s an honest individual not just as a fan but as a person as well.

“Thank you, you’re our contributor and our fighter,” said Terengganu FC in the post.

The post has garnered over 5,000 likes and has over 700 comments since it was posted.

The honesty appears to be infectious, with some in the comments requesting the administrator of the football club page to share their account number so that they could pay back the club too.