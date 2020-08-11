Perak NGO to have food distribution programme to assist B40 affected by Covid-19

The PWW shop at Market Street, Ipoh will be having the Food Pantry programme to assist the B40 affected by Covid-19. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 11 — The lives of many have drastically changed following the Covid-19 pandemic, complicated by the necessary implementation of the movement control order (MCO) which saw many lose their jobs.

With this in mind, non-governmental organisation Perak Women for Women (PWW) is starting a food distribution programme to assist those affected especially those in the B40 category.

PWW co-founder Yip Siew Keen said the organisation had been deluged with calls from the people asking for help following the MCO.

“The committee, led by our president Sumathi Sivamany, sat down and we thought of how best to help the group.

“That’s when we thought of putting out food at our shop for the needy to pick up.”

Called the Food Pantry programme, it will begin this Sunday from 11am to 2pm at the PWW shop.

Yip said at least RM300 worth of items will be placed outside of the shop to be picked up.

“For a start, we have perishable food, dry food and toiletries.”

Yip said each person is limited to three items from the table.

“They just need to register their name and contact number,” she said, adding that the registration is to allow the organisation contact them if there are more items to be given out.

“Other than that, we will not ask you any questions. Just pick any three items and off you go.”

While the organisation hopes to have the programme as long as it can, Yip said it was very much donation-driven.

“As long as there are donations, we will continue with the programme,” she said, adding that PWW welcomes donation of items such as rice, biscuits, bread, spices, cooking oil, milk powder and dried goods.

The PWW shop is located at Market Street in Ipoh. For details, contact PWW at 011-65569715.