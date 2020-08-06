Looking for reusable face masks? These Malaysian brands help B40 women, refugees make a living

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Face masks have become an essential now that wearing one is mandatory in crowded public spaces and public transport in Malaysia.
In light of the new rules, reusable masks are a good investment if you want to save money on single-use masks in the long-run and be eco-friendly at the same time.
Make your purchase count by checking out these five homegrown brands that help individuals from marginalised communities to make a sustainable living.
Inkaa
Meet Nu Vung, one of the artisans at Mang Tha (a women-led refugee group) who has been part of INKAA since we started. Each purchase of our product would directly support the livelihoods of inspiring women like her ❤️ Visit www.inkaaclothing.com to shop or learn more. #socialenterprise #refugees #empowerment #batik #facemask #handmade #artisanal #supportsmallbusiness #shopwithimpact
Inkaa offers reusable batik face masks that are handsewn by refugee women and differently-abled individuals in Malaysia.
The brand also sources their fabrics from artisans in Terengganu to support their livelihoods and keep local batik heritage alive.
Each 2-ply mask retails for RM18 and comes with a pocket to insert a filter of your choice.
Find out more on Inkaa’s official website.
Batik Boutique
Mask in style while supporting sustainable fashion with Batik Boutique’s Reusable Batik Face Mask. Available in adult and kid sizes. Our face masks are made from 100% hand-painted cotton, 2ply with envelope slit at the bottom for adding an extra filter. The elastic straps fit over the head for comfortable wear and it is machine washable. New stock added online and in-store so get yours soon - these sell out quick! ⠀ FREE shipping within Malaysia with above RM200 purchase. FREE shipping internationally with minimum USD100 purchase. ⠀ #batikboutique #batikfacemask #reusablefacemask #staywell #kitajagakita #empoweringwomen #localartisans #artisanmade #giftwithpurpose #facemask #sustainablefashion #batikgifts #corporategifts ⠀ ⠀
Stay safe while supporting women from the B40 community with these masks from Batik Boutique.
The brand employs seamstresses from low-income backgrounds to break the cycle of poverty and empower them with sustainable wages and marketable skills.
Each 2-ply mask is made from 100 per cent cotton and has an envelope to insert an additional filter for added protection.
A set of two costs RM60 and there are a variety of eye-catching combinations to choose from.
For more info, check out Batik Boutique’s website.
Sew x Dignity
Get yourself a lovely patterned cotton face mask and say goodbye to single use masks! Only RM 17 per piece, and RM 15 for matching kids' mask. Order yours online: shop dignity.com (link in bio)! . . Know that each mask is sewn with love by refugee ladies and each purchase helps support and empower them ❤️ #sewXdignity #transformationalenterprise
Sew x Dignity is a social enterprise under the Dignity for Children Foundation where refugees are trained to develop employability skills like hairdressing, graphic design, coding, sewing, urban gardening, early childhood education and woodworking.
Each 2-ply mask is lovingly handsewn by youths, women, and mothers from the refugee community and comes with an envelope to insert an extra filter.
There are sizes for both adults and children (priced at RM17 and RM15 respectively) and the straps come untied so you can adjust them for the perfect fit.
Check out Dignity’s online shop for more details.
Cuci Ceria Project
Brighten up your day and stay protected by putting on one of Cuci Ceria’s 3-layer masks.
The project is a collaboration between the Geutanyoe Foundation and the Rohingya Kasih Centre to help a sewing team consisting of women from the B40 and refugee community to earn a sustainable income.
Each purchase also sponsors two masks for underprivileged communities who cannot afford protective gear of their own.
Adult masks are priced at RM15 while kids’ masks cost RM10 and they can be bought at So Moreish cafe in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.
Bulk orders can be placed by contacting [email protected]. For more details, visit Cuci Ceria Project’s Facebook.
Mangosteen
Mask-up but don't mask that personality! 😉 Check out our reusable face mask in fun and stylish prints - Aztec in Cyan, Pretty Blue Vines, Sketches on Teal and many more. Get yours today for only RM20 at www.mangosteen.my. Shop via link in bio. #cleanandcare #facemask #facemaskmalaysia #reusablefacemask #clothfacemaskmalaysia #clothfacemask #lifestylemalaysia #fashionmalaysia #malaysianmade
Mangosteen’s masks are carefully crafted by mothers from the B40, Orang Asli, and refugee communities and come in a variety of patterns from bright prints to more neutral colours for professional settings.
The masks come in a variety of sizes for kids and adults and feature pocket filters, adjustable ear loops, and a breathable cotton fabric blend.
The brand also sells guava-scented hand sanitiser made by Orang Asli mothers to fund their children’s education.
Check out Mangosteen’s website for more information.