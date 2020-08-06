Looking for reusable face masks? These Malaysian brands help B40 women, refugees make a living

Do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while supporting social enterprises in Malaysia. — Pictures courtesy of Instagram/mangosteenjoy and Instagram/sewxdignitykl

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Face masks have become an essential now that wearing one is mandatory in crowded public spaces and public transport in Malaysia.

In light of the new rules, reusable masks are a good investment if you want to save money on single-use masks in the long-run and be eco-friendly at the same time.

Make your purchase count by checking out these five homegrown brands that help individuals from marginalised communities to make a sustainable living.

Inkaa

Inkaa offers reusable batik face masks that are handsewn by refugee women and differently-abled individuals in Malaysia.

The brand also sources their fabrics from artisans in Terengganu to support their livelihoods and keep local batik heritage alive.

Each 2-ply mask retails for RM18 and comes with a pocket to insert a filter of your choice.

Find out more on Inkaa’s official website.

Batik Boutique

Stay safe while supporting women from the B40 community with these masks from Batik Boutique.

The brand employs seamstresses from low-income backgrounds to break the cycle of poverty and empower them with sustainable wages and marketable skills.

Each 2-ply mask is made from 100 per cent cotton and has an envelope to insert an additional filter for added protection.

A set of two costs RM60 and there are a variety of eye-catching combinations to choose from.

For more info, check out Batik Boutique’s website.

Sew x Dignity

Sew x Dignity is a social enterprise under the Dignity for Children Foundation where refugees are trained to develop employability skills like hairdressing, graphic design, coding, sewing, urban gardening, early childhood education and woodworking.

Each 2-ply mask is lovingly handsewn by youths, women, and mothers from the refugee community and comes with an envelope to insert an extra filter.

There are sizes for both adults and children (priced at RM17 and RM15 respectively) and the straps come untied so you can adjust them for the perfect fit.

Check out Dignity’s online shop for more details.

Cuci Ceria Project

Proceeds from the mask help provide hygiene kits to low-income households to help them stay safe during the pandemic. — Picture courtesy Facebook/CuciCeriaProject

Brighten up your day and stay protected by putting on one of Cuci Ceria’s 3-layer masks.

The project is a collaboration between the Geutanyoe Foundation and the Rohingya Kasih Centre to help a sewing team consisting of women from the B40 and refugee community to earn a sustainable income.

Each purchase also sponsors two masks for underprivileged communities who cannot afford protective gear of their own.

Adult masks are priced at RM15 while kids’ masks cost RM10 and they can be bought at So Moreish cafe in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

Bulk orders can be placed by contacting [email protected]. For more details, visit Cuci Ceria Project’s Facebook.

Mangosteen

Mangosteen’s masks are carefully crafted by mothers from the B40, Orang Asli, and refugee communities and come in a variety of patterns from bright prints to more neutral colours for professional settings.

The masks come in a variety of sizes for kids and adults and feature pocket filters, adjustable ear loops, and a breathable cotton fabric blend.

The brand also sells guava-scented hand sanitiser made by Orang Asli mothers to fund their children’s education.

Check out Mangosteen’s website for more information.