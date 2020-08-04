Penang-born MasterChef winner Adam Liaw awarded RM1.18m grant by Australian govt to produce Malaysian food series

The series tentatively titled ‘Adam Liaw’s Heritage Kitchen’ is funded by the Australian Foreign Affairs and Trade Department to boost diplomacy between Australia and Malaysia. — Picture from Instagram/Adam Liaw

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — MasterChef Australia 2010 winner and Destination Flavour host Adam Liaw is set to embark on a new food series that spotlights Malaysian cuisine.

The upcoming cooking show tentatively titled Adam Liaw’s Heritage Kitchen will promote “Australia’s finest produce in cooking Malaysian dishes, showcase Australia’s scenic regions to promote tourism destinations, and feature personal stories of Australian producers/farmers to support the cultural connection between Australia and Malaysia”, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Liaw’s representatives said the series’ title would most likely change but did not comment further about the programme which is currently in “pre-pre-pre-production”.

The Australian daily said there are plans to sell Heritage Kitchen to broadcasters such as SBS or the Asian Food Network which broadcasts their programmes across the region.

The cookbook author and television presenter was awarded an A$394,900 (RM1.18 million) grant funded by the Australian Foreign Affairs and Trade Department’s “public diplomacy” category.

Liaw, 41, received the grant through his company Everyday Media which he is director and secretary of.

Grants were given out to applicants whose projects support “the government’s foreign policies and economic diplomacy interests and projects a positive contemporary image of Australia”.

Applicants were also encouraged to read Australia’s 2017 Foreign Policy White Paper.

Born in Penang to a Malaysian-Chinese father and a Singaporean-English mother, Liaw moved to Adelaide when he was three.

Liaw worked as a corporate lawyer for The Walt Disney Company before winning MasterChef in 2010.

Since winning the popular reality cooking series, the father of three went on to publish several cookbooks and also regularly writes columns for Fairfax Media’s Good Food and The Guardian.

He is also known for hosting food-travelogue series such as Destination Flavour: Japan, Destination Flavour: Scandinavia and Hidden Japan with Adam Liaw.