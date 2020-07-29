Reuniting post-MCO, KL Urban Sketchers delighted to pick up drawing skills, reflect on quarantine-themed drawings

Eight members of the KL Urban Sketchers group showing their food sketches in Jibby by the Park cafe. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Eight members from the KL Urban Sketchers team were able to practise their sketching in a team recently after reuniting since the movement control order (MCO).

The group was founded by Lee Kong Chin in 2015 and aims to draw anything on the spot whether it is buildings, sightings in a park, or even food dishes in a cafe.

The team of eight had to sketch dishes such as Nasi Kerabu, a slice of cake and pizza.

Architecture graduate Low Tze Yang, 26, said the reunion allowed him to enjoy the momentum of drawing together as a group after being stuck at home without each other’s company.

Low Tze Yang and Yong Hui Xin drawing a slice of cake placed in front of them.

“During the MCO, I lost my motivation to sketch as there wasn’t the team spirit to encourage each other during that period but am thankful for the fellowship that I have right now.”

Freelance interior designer Tan Siaw Chia, 31, said that the one thing that she missed during the MCO was the feeling of happiness and satisfaction when sketching in a group.

Tan Siaw Chia was excited to join yesterday’s meet-up as she missed the feeling of happiness when sketching as a team.

“As sketchers, we would usually share our knowledge to one another while sketching to help each other improve on our drawings.

“But because of the MCO, there was no space for us to offer feedback and to gain from each other.”

For housewife Sherine Lok, 43, who joined the KL Urban Sketchers in 2019, the sketching requires one to pour in their feelings into the drawings to make it unique to the artist.

“During the MCO when we were all required to quarantine ourselves at home, I started cooking food dishes such as a healthier Nasi Lemak version and also made the much hyped Dalgona coffee.

Apart from cooking new dishes, Sherine also invested her time during the MCO sketching her home-made Dalgona coffee.

“And after cooking or making my own drinks, I would sketch them to help me occupy my time and to not lose touch of my drawing skills.

“I also wanted to remember how my food looked and journalled my thoughts on my sketchbook to evoke my feelings for that day too.”

Malaysian Institute of Art lecturer Liew Yong Kian, 36, also managed to sketch his surroundings during the first 22 days under the MCO.

Liew Yong Kian showing his sketches of essential ingredients that he had used when cooking during the MCO.

“Because the MCO was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I wanted to capture a glimpse of how it would look like when I look back at my sketches in the future.

“It was also an activity I did to occupy my time, and to observe my surroundings such as my plants and to be able to capture my culinary creations as well.”

Yong Hui Xin, 26, on the other hand, said she was delighted to reconnect with her team members and could not wait for future meet-ups.

“I’m so glad to be able to find friends with the similar interests in drawing and to be able to improve on my sketching skills.”

Lee Sheanne, 33, who was one of the pioneering members said that sketching has helped her improve her negotiation skills.

“I have learned to acquire these skills such as when we head to a cafe to ask the managers for their consent whether it’s possible for us to sketch the food items in their premises.

“We also learn leadership traits especially when we take turns to organise sketching events at different locations.”

Youngest member in the team Jordan Tiu, 24, also said he has gained more knowledge about sketching since he joined the group.

“I’ve learned to sketch at a faster pace as compared to when I first joined and I’m happy to see my progress.

“And being reunited after the MCO, I can now focus easily on my drawings and to not lose my focus as we are all sketching the same item.”

Graduate architect, Christie Chin, 26, said that there was a stark difference between drawing from a photograph as compared to drawing an item on the spot.

“The angles that one needs to figure out when sketching something ‘live’ is different as compared to sketching something off a book.

“This is because when you’re present in an environment, what you see is what you would be translating into your drawings.

“Anyone who wishes to draw live drawings also needs a lot of practise to be able to reenact what they see onto their sketchbook.

“And I am so happy to polish my drawing skills now that the MCO is over and that we (KL Urban Sketchers) are able to meet once again.”