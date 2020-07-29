Italy’s Hotel Villa Sirena tops TripAdvisor travellers' list of best-value hotels

The Villa Sirena on the island of Ischia in the bay of Naples is the best value hotel in the world, according to TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards. ― AFP pic

MILAN, July 29 ― TripAdvisor has published its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for 2020, ranking the world's best establishments, and Italy, Spain, and Mexico offer the most enviable bargains.

Head to Ischia, off the coast of Naples, to find the hotel offering the best quality for its price, according to the TripAdvisor community. Situated on the island of Ischia, Capri's lesser-known neighbor, where people like Angela Merkel regularly vacationed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Villa Sirena Hotel has snagged first place in the "best bargain" category.

The Rural Arpa de Hierba Hotel on the Spanish Basque coast ranks second, followed by Mexico's Cabo Vista Hotel in Cabo San Lucas.

Italy boasts another representative on the list with the Lido Hotel in Cattolica, Rimini province at number 11, while Greece also has two. The European continent has no less than eight addresses in this category, as Germany, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom bring up the rear.

Though Hoi An is represented in two spots on the list, it's a little surprising that there is little -showing this year from establishments in South-east Asia in general, given that travelers usually laud the area's quality for price comparison.

However, two Asian hotels did shine in the overall rankings, taking the top two places. Viroth's Hotel, in Siem Reap in Cambodia, was designated the best hotel in the world, just ahead of the La Siesta Hotel & Spa in Hanoi, Vietnam.

TripAdvisor's top 25 hotels in the world for the best value:

1. Hotel Villa Sirena, Italy

2. Hotel Rural Arpa de Hierba, La Pereda, Spain

3. Cabo Vista Hotel, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

4. Riverside Oasis Villa, Hoi An, Vietnam

5. Pension Berganemone, Germany

6. The Trails Inn, Eureka Springs, United States

7. Hotel Parga Princess, Parga, Greece

8. Port Douglas Motel, Australia

9. Colinda Cabanas, Belize

10. Pousada Capitu, Imbassai, Brazil

11. Hotel Lido, Cattolica, Italy

12. Green Apple Hotel, Hoi An, Vietnam

13. Green House Apart Hotel, Gumbet, Turkey

14. Comfort Hotel Bayer's Lake, Halifax, Canada

15. Filoxenia Hotel Apartments, Tholos, Greece

16. Pri Lenart Hotel, Skofja Loka, Slovenia

17. Lazy Lizard Motor Inn, Port Douglas, Australia

18. Topsail Shores Inn, Sneads Ferry, United States

19. Kantary Bay, Phuket, Thailand

20. The Country Side Resort, Pushkar, India

21. Mision de los Arcos, Huatulco, Mexico

22. Hotel Ceilidh-Donia, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

23. Popular Residence Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia

24. Huaira Huasi, Argentina

25. Crowne Plaza Maruma Hotel & Casino, Venezuela ― AFP-Relaxnews