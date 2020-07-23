Caring Sabah teacher’s free meal project ensures poor students will no longer go hungry in school

The SMK Convent St Cecilia teacher discovered that many students went to school on an empty stomach while some could only afford rice with salt. ― Picture via Facebook/Maisarah Hannan

PETALING JAYA, July 23 ― A teacher’s love for her students led her to launch a free school meal initiative to aid those who are less fortunate.

Guidance and counselling teacher Maisarah Hannan started the project back in March 2018, receiving full support from her fellow teachers who also contributed to the cause.

The Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent St Cecilia in Sandakan, Sabah came up with the idea after discovering some students went hungry because they couldn’t afford a meal at the school canteen.

According to GPS Bestari, a website for school teachers, Maisarah was devastated to learn that students from financially-challenged households didn’t have the means to bring food from home – many went to school on an empty stomach while some only ate rice with salt.

The school teacher was privy to the students’ financial difficulties due to her counselling sessions with them.

Listening to their stories of hardship made her all the more determined to introduce a free meal project at the school so that students will no longer go hungry.

Maisarah recently took to Facebook to share heartwarming images of students enjoying packets of nasi lemak that were neatly arranged on a shelf.

“Because we will be happier if our tummies are full,” Maisarah’s post read.

“We are back after a long break, thank you for contributing because it makes them happy, may you be blessed.”

She concluded the post by saying that no student should go hungry.

The post which was shared on Tuesday also marks the students’ return to school since the movement control order was enforced in March.

Maisarah’s touching post has since garnered 1,600 reactions and over 1,000 shares on Facebook along with heart-tugging comments from the public.

One Facebook user enquired if she could contribute kuih to the school, saying she would like to help her sisters who are going through tough times.

Guidance and counselling teacher Maisarah Hannan initiated the project two years ago. ― Picture Facebook/Maisarah Hannan

Others expressed interest in donating to the initiative.

Many Malaysians also thanked the dedicated teacher for her efforts and wished her well.

Maisarah initially contributed 15 to 20 packs of food a day but the amount increased to 50 packs a day due to the project’s success.

She told GPS Bestari last year that she and her colleagues, Memunah M Zain and Ustaz Saifurizal Taasim would place either mee goreng, nasi lemak, nasi kuning, bread or kuih outside the staff room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Students who needed meal support would then help themselves to the food.

Seeing that the project was so well received, Maisarah introduced another initiative which provided free beverages on Tuesdays and Thursdays for everyone at the school including gardeners, security guards and cleaners.