Less fortunate students heading back to school receive reusable batik face masks and stationery sets courtesy of 7- Eleven Malaysia

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general manager of marketing Ronan Lee and his team members present recipients from Rumah Kasih with the donated items. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — It will be a little bit different for students this time around when schools eventually do reopen fully.

Some students, especially those from underprivileged families, will find it a little harder to get used to the new normal in school, with new SOPs and safety requirements in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to lighten the burden faced by less fortunate students, 7-Eleven Malaysia has started an initiative to donate essential items to keep them safe and protected while in school.

In collaboration with its partner NGOhub, 7-Eleven is set to donate stationery sets and reusable batik face masks to charitable organisations and orphanages around the country.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general manager of marketing Ronan Lee said in a press release that it is their duty to aid local communities around them, especially the youth, now more than ever.

“It is part of our corporate values to assist the local communities that we serve and it is of paramount importance that our younger generations, especially those from less fortunate situations, are well equipped to face the changing situation as schools nationwide reopen in stages.

“We hope this contribution will go some way to alleviating any burden faced by the recipients in their pursuit of academic excellence.”

Among the recipients nclude Rumah Kasih, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Raudhatul Jannah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Al Barakh, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ukhuwah Anak Yatim Miskin Daerah Sabak Bernam and Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin.

Lee added that this initiative has also helped out another underprivileged community, as the reusable face masks are tailored by a group of single mothers.

“We are pleased that our contribution economically benefited another disadvantaged segment of our community indirectly,” he said.

“The reusable batik face masks are hand-tailored by housewives and single mothers from low-income households through a social enterprise Komuniti Tukang Jahit, that seeks to empower women, one household at a time.”

The recipients of 7-Eleven’s aid will also receive items such as new stationery as the children head back to school.

“We truly appreciate this much-needed donation as it will be very helpful to better protect our less fortunate children, aged between seven and 16,” said Rumah Kasih caretaker Sarah Ng.

“Ripples of joy are clearly reflected in the faces of the children when they received the stationery sets. In fact, they were very excited to return to school. So, to have these face masks available as well will certainly give them the protection they need.”

Zawalajam Mashod of Pertubuhan Rumah Kebajikan Asnaf Raudhatul Jannah echhoed Ng’s praise as he said that 7-Eleven was doing him a big favour with the contribution of the face masks.

“This contribution helps lighten our load. These items will certainly come in handy for our kids when they return to school.

“They spend a lot of time there, and we believe that with these face masks, they will learn the importance of hygiene and to practice social distancing at school.”

All schools nationwide, both primary and secondary, began welcoming all students in phases beginning July 15 with a strict set of SOPs and safety measures in place, with schools expected to fully reopen beginning July 22.