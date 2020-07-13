It's official: The bucket hat is no longer outdated

Chiara Ferragni chose a colourful version for summer. — Picture courtesy of Chiara Ferragni / Instagram 2020 via AFP

LONDON, July 13 — Long considered an accessory for those with bad taste, the bucket hat lingers on the outer fringes of fashion every summer. For this year's summer vacations, however, even fashion icons have embraced it, raising its profile to that of this season's must-have accessory. From Chiara Ferragni to Kylie Jenner, here's how to wear the bucket hat with style until next fall.

Chiara Ferragni

The Italian stylist and influencer with more than 20 million followers on Instagram has raised the status of the bucket hat by making it a central feature of her summer wardrobe.

Chiara chose a raspberry-pink version matched to her bikini in an unusually rigid material for boat-top basking. It's another high point for the fashion icon, who's managed to update a star accessory from the 90s.

Emily Ratajkowski

This season the American model has worn a variety of bucket hats to complete her looks this season. Here she's wearing a very '90s-style, sportswear-inflected, wide-brimmed version that hides a lot of her face. Here again, the bucket hat is worn with swimwear... but topless.

Candice Swanepoel

The South African supermodel modernises the bucket hat with a casual, Jamaican vibe. The accessory brings a pop of bright red to an otherwise-somber look of one-piece swimsuit and flat sandals. It's ultimately the hat, together with hoop earrings, that brings style to this look.

Kylie Jenner

The planet's most influential fashion icon has also adopted the bucket hat for 2020. Naturally, she opted for reinvention in a futuristic half-transparent and very narrow version. This creative take proves that the bucket hat is more modern and stylish than ever.

Nabilla

Even French fashion icons have stepped up to make the bucket hat the season's it-accessory. Model and reality TV personality Nabilla paired her ultra-luxe version from Prada with a poppy-red swimsuit and lipstick. — AFP-Relaxnews