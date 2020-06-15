Terengganu man gets creative with custom fast food brand-themed sneakers

Terengganu graphic designer Muaz Zainuddin has shared a series of Nike Air Force sneakers with designs inspired by famous fast food franchises. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ muazdin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Ever wonder how famous fast food chain designs would look like on sneakers?

In a series of his works using the iconic Nike Air Force 1, Terengganu graphic designer, Muaz Zainuddin, 24,served some amazing artwork with fast food chains serving as inspiration behind the conceptual designs.

According to Muaz, it took him three days to finish designing all of the sneakers using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Aku bosan, so aku terpikir laa apa jadi kalau Nike collab dengan fast food / coffee brands 🤔..so aku buat laa sikit design nak tengok camne jadinye..I just do this for fun guys, jangan kecam aku 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w0pxsKxt4y — Muazzain (@muazdin) June 12, 2020

“Basically the idea came when I was at work, I was eating McDonalds at that time and I was looking at my friend who was wearing plain white Nike Air Force sneakers at that time.

“And just like that, the idea came to me spontaneously,” Muaz told Malay Mail.

As one thing led to another, Muaz then decided to do a few more designs with other fast food franchises like Starbucks, KFC, Tealive and even a tribute to Malaysia’s burger brand of choice, Ramly Burger, upon suggesting by a social media user.

All of his sneakers designs come complete with shoebox art, incorporating the taglines and colour schemes of the brand in question.

McDonalds Malaysia took notice, and have approached Muaz on Twitter, asking him to share a few more designs with them.

His designs have caught the attention of Malaysian social media users, with Muaz saying, “The feedback from the public has been crazy.”

“Some of them even gave me suggestions but mostly all of the feedback I’ve received were very positive and supportive and I am truly grateful for that.”

Okay semalam ada yang suggest kat aku diorang nak tengok Tealive & Ramly burger. Nahh hari ni saya sajikan burger Ramly Double Special Air Force & Air Force Bang Bang Milk Tea . @nike @McDMalaysia @KFCmalaysia @StarbucksMY @tealiveasia please notice my artworks pic.twitter.com/5dSnN4zDXu — Muazzain (@muazdin) June 13, 2020

Saying most loved his Starbucks design because of the clean look, he declares it as his personal favourite too — apart from his KFC themed work.

While Muaz hopes that the public will appreciate graphic designers more, he harbours hope that Nike would take notice of his efforts, never having owned Nike kicks before.

Muaz holds a Bachelor Degree in Photography from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Puncak Alam campus and a Diploma in Graphic Design from UiTM Sri Iskandar campus and he is currently working as a graphic designer at Big Tree advertising company.

Muaz’s tweet has now garnered over 4,000 Retweets and over 6,000 likes since it was posted.

Aku buat logo tahun 2020 based on tragedies yang jadi tahun ni..Banyak lagi sebenarnya tapi kalau rajin aku buat.



1.Australia Bushfire

2.Indonesia Devastating Flood

3.Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Iru4soVXxj — Muazzain (@muazdin) June 2, 2020

Muaz previously shared a series of logo designs on the year 2020 based on tragedies that have happened throughout this year such as the Australian bush fire, the death of Kobe Bryant and the Covid-19 Pandemic.