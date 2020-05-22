Sunway Pyramid places mannequin ‘companions’ on benches to ensure social distancing

The management decided to use mannequins as a social distancing tool in the mall to stem the spread of Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/sunwaypyramid

PETALING JAYA, May 22 — Sunway Pyramid has come up with a unique way to get its visitors to adhere to social distancing rules on its premises.

The mall’s management has placed female mannequin “companions” on its benches to ensure they can only accommodate one human shopper at a time.

The dolls are dressed in stylish outfits from Sunway Pyramid’s fashion retail stores and can be found in several locations across the mall.

“Look who came out from the stores to join everyone in the #NewNormal practice?

“To ensure good practice of social distancing, we’ve placed some mannequins at the benches so only one person is allowed at one bench.

“If you spot them, don’t be scared. Lion’s friends won’t bite!” Sunway Pyramid wrote on Facebook.

Signs placed next to the mannequins read, “Come closer, there’s no need for social distancing with me.”

Sunway Pyramid also assured shoppers that the mannequins are frequently sanitised to keep everyone safe.

The post has gotten more than 1,100 reactions so far and Malaysians have been praising the move as an innovative idea to prevent shoppers from getting “lonely” when taking a break.

“Now there is no such thing as forever alone. Everyone can have a date,” said one Facebook user.

“Now everyone can pretend they have a girlfriend to sit on the same bench,” wrote another.

In conjunction with Hari Raya, Sunway Pyramid has decked out the mall with twinkling lights to keep the festive spirit alive during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Take in the festive decorations at Sunway Pyramid this Hari Raya. — Picture via Facebook/sunwaypyramid

The mall has also introduced an online platform in collaboration with e-commerce site MatDespatch, enabling customers to shop at a distance from over 100 Sunway Pyramid retailers carrying beauty, fashion, home decorations, healthcare, footwear, food and beverages, digital lifestyle goods, and more.

Keep an eye out for their 72-hour flash sale happening from May 29 to June 1 with deals of up to 50 per cent off along with livestreams by selected retailers on Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook page.

Customers can look forward to fun viewings such as a potting and care demonstration for succulent plants by Fleurs at Marrakesh and a do-it-yourself healthy bowl session by Salad Atelier.

For even better savings, shoppers can also redeem a RM10 promotional code via Sunway Pyramid’s mobile app for purchases on the online store, with exclusive cash vouchers and free metal straws available for redemption for those who spend RM200 or more.