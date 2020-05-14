Raja Permaisuri Agong demonstrates the traditional process of making halwa maskat (VIDEO)

The halwa maskat is a favourite during the festive season. — Picture from Instagram/Tunku Azizah Aminah and airtangan_tunkuazizah

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has always been known for her enthusiasm in cooking.

Recently, Tunku Azizah shared the traditional process of preparing “halwa maskat” on Instagram.

The dessert dish made from wheat flour originated from the Middle East and recreated locally, earning it a spot as a favourite during the festive season.

In the seven-part video, Tunku Azizah, assisted by a royal palace chef, started the demonstration by kneading the dough.

She can then be seen rinsing the dough inside a bowl of water in order to remove the gluten.

“The rinsing process takes a lot of time, we need to be patient and do it gently to avoid the water from spilling out,” she said in the video.

According to Tunku Azizah, the rinsing process could take up to one hour.

After the rinsing process is done, gluten is removed.

The water is then filtered and left overnight, before it is replaced and the process is repeated for four days straight until the water becomes clear.

Tunku Azizah then posted a photo of the flour water in a pot with a label on top of it which said “Absolutely no touching and do not push or pull”.

“Consider this a warning to everyone.

“Do not touch or move this pot or else I will pull your ears and rap your fingers,” Tunku Azizah captioned in a post that has gained over 40,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.