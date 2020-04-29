Malaysian bereavement centres restricting number of visitors, applying social distancing rules amid MCO

Chairs arranged at one-metre distance from each other to maintain social distancing during funeral services amid MCO. ― Picture courtesy of Teh Khai Lin

PETALING JAYA, April 29 ― Malaysian bereavement centres are taking safety precautions and applying social distancing rules in managing their day-to-day work during the movement control order (MCO).

The traditional firewood crematorium located in Jalan Loke Yew for the Sikhs, Gujeratis, Sindhis and other North Indian communities for one, has come up with their own safety measures while adopting some of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation.

Among the new guidelines that need to be followed for th crematorium managed by the Selangor and Federal Territory's Shamshan Bhoomi Parbandhak Society, include disallowing family and friends from touching the coffin.

While prayers are being performed before and after the cremation process, the priest (known as Granthi) needs to stand at least five metres to 10 metres away from the coffin, with no one allowed to venture near.

According to its president Dato Pretam Singh, the number of attendees for the funeral services is currently restricted to 10.

The sitting areas, on the other end, are distanced at five to six feet apart between attendees.

“Visitors are advised to maintain proper personal hygiene by wearing face masks and washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water after observing the cremation process.”

Nirvana Care Sdn Bhd which is a subsidiary of Nirvana Asia Group that is involved in promoting, selling and providing funeral service packages and other related bereavement items meanwhile has its own regulations.

The centre adheres to new guidelines which include the ‘Come and Go’ approach regardless of where the funeral venue is being held.

The 'Come and Go' approach implemented by Nirvana Care Sdn Bhd. ― Picture courtesy of Teh Khai Lin

This approach explains that any non-immediate family members, relatives and friends who come to pay respect to the deceased are only allowed to stay for 10 minutes.

According to Nirvana Care’s sales and service general manager, Teh Khai Lin, he said that during the MCO, no catering service or any kind of refreshments are served at the funeral venue.

“When refreshments are served, people tend to stay longer as they will interact with each other while eating ― and it then becomes a gathering ― which violates the purpose of the MCO,” said Teh.

For funeral services held at home, he said that while canopies will be set up, there will be no chairs and tables at the condolence counter (where visitors write their condolence messages to the bereaved).

“Sufficient tables and chairs however will be provided to set up the funeral altar but are arranged in accordance with social distancing measures.”

Nirvana Care Sdn Bhd also allows 10 family members to follow the funeral cortege to the cemetery or the crematorium but children and the elderly are advised to not take part in the ceremony.

“Family members are also encouraged to live-stream their funeral procession on that particular day to avoid a huge gathering of people.”

The Kuala Lumpur Hokkien Cemetery managed by the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Hokkien Association too adheres to strict enforcement of restrictions.

According to the centre’s secretary-general Tan Peng Chung, he said temperature checks conducted on all visitors who enter the cemetery and columbarium by security guards.

Temperature checks are mandatory for all visitors who attend funeral ceremonies at The Kuala Lumpur Hokkien Cemetery. ― Picture courtesy of Tan Peng Chung

“To maintain social distancing, visitors need to stand at a distance of one metre from each other when queuing up to get their temperature checks.

“Only 10 visitors are allowed to enter the cemetery and columbarium, while the duration of the prayers are limited to only 30 minutes.”