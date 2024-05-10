KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Always ready to go the extra mile, mums constantly show that their love is unconditional.

This Mother’s Day (May 12), celebrate the queen of hearts with these thoughtful gifts.

Adults may create their own accessories from molten pewter at The Foundry workshop. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Get crafty

Enrol your mum and yourself in Royal Selangor’s pewter smithing workshop and take home your pewter accessory for a fee. Children will enjoy a quick lesson on crafting a pewter bowl with traditional tools at the School of Hard Knocks. The older kids or adults may prefer to create their own accessories from molten pewter at The Foundry workshop.

Sense three-wick sage-scented candle made with soy beeswax blend and wood wicks. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Light it up

Surprise her with the Sense three-wick sage-scented candle made with soy beeswax blend and wood wicks. It comes in a reusable pewter bowl, with a lid that doubles as a trivet to protect surfaces from heat.

Vases in various sizes, perfect for holding bouquets of mum’s favourite flowers. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Bring on the bouquet

Discover vases in various sizes, perfect for holding bouquets of her favourite flowers. The Melon Bud Vase is ideal for a single stalk or two while the flared Splendour Vase is for a bigger bouquet.

For intimate tea sessions, the Sovereign Gift boxed Tea Set. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Serve her tea

Enjoy an intimate tea session with mum with the Sovereign Gift boxed Tea Set, comprising a teapot, cream jug, lidded sugar bowl and serving tray. The tray and teapot can be personalised with a sweet message.

Make her day extraordinary with a thoughtfully picked photo frame. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

Picture perfect

Make her day extraordinary with a thoughtfully picked photo frame, from Honeycomb Photoframe to Roses & Larkspur Photoframe.

All items featured are available at Royal Selangor stores and online.