Covid 19: Malaysian Association of Zoological Parks and Aquaria appealing for funds to keep zoos running

The Malaysian Association of Zoological Parks and Aquaria (MAZPA) is reaching out to the people for financial assistance to help sustain the 22 public and private zoos in the country that had been affected following MCO. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 23 — Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysian Association of Zoological Parks and Aquaria (Mazpa) is reaching out to people for financial assistance.

Representing 22 public and private zoos in the country, association chairman Dr Kevin Lazarus said Mazpa members, who were dependent on ticket sales, venue rentals and food and beverage sales for income, were facing uncertain times following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“Our zoos, although closed to the public, have to continue taking care and feeding the animals as well as maintaining the premises.”

“This means that our staff have to continue to work and their salaries paid, as well as feed, medicine and other necessities purchased regularly.”

“These are fixed costs that have to be borne by our members who are finding it more and more difficult without any income,” said Dr Kevin, who is also Taiping Zoo director, in a statement.

The association, added Dr Kevin, accepted donations of any amount that would help support the huge ongoing costs of its members’ feed supply and care for their animals.

Donations can be credited to the association’s account at CIMB Bank though its account number 8002404481.

For more details, visit its website at www.mazpa.org.my or contact the association at 019-4815351.

Mazpa was established in 1996 and it supports in-situ wildlife management alongside promoting the tourism sector in the country.

It was recently reported that RM8 million is needed by 14 zoos and 20 permanent wildlife exhibition centres nationwide to cover the premises’ operating cost until December following the enforcement of MCO.