Covid-19: Malaysian SMEs come together to raise RM50,000 to help frontliners

The first batch of 300 PPE was delivered by Hi HOME chief executive officer Radzi Tajuddin (second right) to Serdang Hospital. ― Picture courtesy of Hi HOME

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The #WeAreAllFrontliners (WAF) initiative has targeted to raise RM50,000 in one month to assist frontliners in its fight against Covid-19.

The initiative, started by local entrepreneurs Hi HOME, TheLorry and Perbadanan Kota Buku on April 10, was aimed at raising funds to purchase face shields, face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for Malaysian hospitals.

To date, 51 SMEs have joined the initiative.

“We may be suffering but SMEs want to play a part in helping out our frontliners."

"We believe that if we work together, we can help expedite the process of curing this pandemic; in which after, we can go back to do what we do best - being entrepreneurs,” said Hi HOME chief executive office Radzi Tajuddin in a statement.

TheLorry co-founder Nadhir Ashafiq said RM6,000 were collected in 24 hours after the initiative was set up.

“A week after this campaign was launched, the first batch of 300 PPE was delivered to Serdang Hospital," added Nadhir.

The second batch of PPE, to be delivered to Selayang Hospital soon, consists of 10,000 face masks, 1,000 gowns, head covers and face shields respectively.

“This is the best time to help our heroes in the fight against Covid-19,” said Perbadanan Kota Buku chief executive officer Mutalib Uthman.

To encourage donors, those who donate cash to the campaign will get discounts, vouchers and free training from the SMEs which participate in the campaign.

To donate, please visit https://reward.pitchin.my/ projects/wearefrontliners



