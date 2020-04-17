Shah Alam man reunited with mother after separated for 15 years — with a little help from Twitter

Najmal last saw his mother 15 years ago. — Picture via Twitter and Instagram AizzatAzmi_ and aizzatazm

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — It only took 24 hours for a man separated from his mother for 15 years to reunite with her, thanks to the power of Twitter.

Najmal Aizzat Azmi, 20, who shared an old photo of his mother on his Twitter account said that he didn’t expect the overwhelming response and support from fellow Twitter users.

“Before this, me and my mom lived together with a foster family but when I was five years old, she left the house because there was some misunderstanding between them.

“So, I was raised by the foster family. I’ve always wanted to go search for her but I was caught up with my studies and now that I’ve already started working, I’ve continued the search,” he told local portal mStar.

Assalamualaikum guys. I'm looking for my biological mom. I dah tak jumpa dia dalam 15 tahun mcm tu.. but i only have a picture of her tapi gmbar ni dah lama time dia study. her name was azlina maybe.. i tak pasti nama betul dia.. just dulu org panggil dia ayui. Dia asal pontian. pic.twitter.com/INJtzf76aY — él JinXy (@aizzatazm) April 15, 2020

Najmal tweeted the photo of his mother on Wednesday evening and at around midnight, his mother’s niece who had stumbled upon the tweet, shared with him his mother’s contact number.

He contacted his mother at around 2am and couldn’t believe he got to hear her voice finally.

Although there were mixed feelings at first, Najmal was still grateful for the reunion.

“It was a heartfelt moment and also a bit awkward. I didn’t expect it would happen this fast but I am still grateful and this is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.

“After the movement control order ends, I want to go and see my mum,” he shared.

“Actually my mum was also looking for me before but failed because me and my foster family had moved away by then.”

“I was confused when I was little but now I can understand what had happened in the past.”

Najmal who is working as a factory operator said that his mother, known as Azlina from Pontian, is currently staying in Ampang while he is currently staying in Shah Alam and his foster family is in Penang.

HAI THANKYOUU YG MANA TOLONG RT TU. ALHAMDULILLAH I ALREADY FOUND MY MOM!!!!! THANKYOU SANGATT2 — él JinXy (@aizzatazm) April 15, 2020

Najmal extended his gratitude to Twitter users who helped in his search for his mother..

“This is one of the reasons why I love Twitter, because people help each other out.

“Thank you for those who helped me even by retweeting. Even one retweet meant a lot to me,” Najmal said of his tweet which has garnered over 6,800 retweets and over 4,000 likes.