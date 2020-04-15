Embassy praised online after distributing care packages to Malaysians stranded in Japan amid Covid-19 pandemic

Malaysians posing with their care packages that were given by the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/EmbassyofMalaysiainTokyo

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo handed out care packages to Malaysians stranded in Japan after their flights were cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Malaysian travellers received their care packages while waiting for their next scheduled flight back to Malaysia, according to the embassy's Facebook post.

The care packages consist of a box filled with instant noodles, snacks and face masks.

“In light of the current Covid-19 outbreak in Japan, we like to take this opportunity to call on fellow Malaysians in this country to take the necessary precautions.

“This is to avoid the infection and follow the guidance of local authorities in your respective prefectures,” read the post.

Most Malaysians thanked the embassy for their kind service while others said that they were proud to be Malaysians.