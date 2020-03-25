Fun workout clip by CARE Concierge shows elders how to stay active during Covid-19 shutdown (VIDEO)

A photo of CARE Concierge’s dayCARE attendees performing a simple exercise routine prior to the movement control order. — Picture courtesy of CARE Concierge

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Malaysian eldercare provider CARE Concierge has shared a workout video with the public so seniors can stay active during the movement control order (MCO).

The clip, which is just under three minutes long, shows an instructor performing easy arm and leg exercises to the nostalgic tune of Li Xianglan’s 1944 hit Ye Lai Xiang.

CARE Concierge chief marketing officer Anna Chew said they chose to share the video on their social media to encourage light exercise among elderly people, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“Many young people search up workout videos on YouTube and we felt that we needed to create one with a routine that was safe for the elderly.

“This video was actually shot some time ago as we did use it in our daycare centres, which are currently closed under the MCO.

“We are planning to release a series of exercise videos and this is just one of them,” Chew told Malay Mail.

With Malaysia getting closer to becoming an ageing nation (a 2018 study by Universiti Malaya’s Social Wellbeing Research Centre found that 6.3 million Malaysians will be aged 60 and above by 2040), looking after the health and wellbeing of senior citizens is a growing concern.

Chew said it was important for family members and caregivers to encourage elders to move around if it’s comfortable for them, especially during the MCO which has left many Malaysians cooped up indoors with spare time on their hands.

“If you are going through the shutdown period with an elderly parent, you may notice that they mostly sit around at home without doing much.

“They might watch TV and sleep for most of the day, and there’s a lack of exercise and mental and physical stimulation. At least with this simple workout video, they won’t sit at home doing nothing.”

Chew also noted the increased importance of using technology to connect with seniors who may be living apart from their family.

Regular phone chats and video calls can help provide both sides with a sense of reassurance during the nationwide shutdown, which has shuttered all non-essential services until March 31.