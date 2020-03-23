Make some noise: Mont Kiara Consultative Council calls on Malaysians to thank medical frontliners tonight with 10-minute cheer (VIDEO)

The viral ‘POWER OF SOUND’ poster which made its rounds on social media.

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — The Mont Kiara Consultative Council (MKCC) is calling on all Malaysians to show their gratitude to the medical staff around the country for their unwavering dedication tonight with a united cheer.

Humbled by the response and solidarity shown by their fellow residences, MKCC now hopes that more people around Mont Kiara—and hopefully the country—will join in tonight at 8.30pm for another round of applause.

MKCC chairman Carol Lee told Malay Mail that it was vital to show unity in times like this to boost everyone’s spirits, and not only those of the frontliners.

“In a time when our future is frightening, solidarity brings people together. When we’re socially isolated from each other, we all need to know that we’re not alone,” said Lee.

“So, doing things together, even if it’s just showing up on your balcony and making some noise, holds us together as fellow neighbours and Malaysians.”

She expressed that after yesterday’s active participation from some of the residences in Mont Kiara, she aims to get more people to take part so that the frontliners can actually see (or maybe hear) the support that Malaysians are showing them.

“I hope to make this more meaningful for everyone. We don’t want this thing to become ‘syok sendiri’.”

“We want others to take part and for the media to cover everyone cheering so that whatever that will be done this evening will be seen by the frontliners—where we show our support and gratitude to them while staying at home.”

Lee added that it was important for people to spread the word and highlight social causes such as these, as it could potentially lift the spirits of the frontliners soldiering on every day.

She also said that the officer-in-charge at the Sri Hartamas police station will also be coming down with a patrol car to take part in the cheer tonight, with plans to invite representatives from KL City Hall and the local fire station as well.

The community group picked up the idea from a viral poster which was being circulated on the internet, as the residences of condominiums along Jalan Dutamas Raya cheered on the medical frontliners yesterday.

Accompanying the poster were a simple set of instructions for people to follow if they are interested to participate, which simply said:

“Show your gratitude with the POWER OF SOUND. Let’s show thanks to our frontliners! Their lives are at risk so ours are safe.

“Monday, March 23 at 8:30 pm stand by your doors or balconies to cheer, clap, drum, bell or sing for them for 10 minutes.”

Today, Malaysia entered its sixth day of the two-week nationwide shutdown, which restricts movement for non-essential needs, in a bid to contain the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus around the country.