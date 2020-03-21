Kelab Golf Negara Subang offers RM500 for caddies over two week closure, starts Relief Fund

KGNS will pay its caddies RM500 for the two weeks closure, and has initiated a relief fund amongst its members to help as well. — Facebook/Kelab Golf Negara Subang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Hard-hit caddies depending on daily wages with the closure of Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), have been offered a lifeline by the management with a one off payment, as well as the initiation of a special Relief Fund.

According to the KGNS website, the management committee has approved a payment of RM500 for the two weeks until the end of the two week closure using the existing Caddy’s Fund.

KGNS members from its Media & Friends Golf Group have also put forward a suggestion to initiate voluntary contributions from members, which has been endorsed and implemented by the club’s management committee.

“The club’s 50-odd caddies rely solely on caddie fees and tips for their income, which is now effectively zero due to the shutdown of the club until March 31,” said the statement from the committee.

“The MC fully supports this noble gesture/cause which will definitely help them and their families.”

KGNS members who would like to contribute can call or email the club to make the necessary arrangements for it to be included in their monthly accounts.

For more information, members can call 010-2333849 or email [email protected], and members are reminded to include details such as their name, membership number and amount of contributions.

Located in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, KGNS was established in 1968 and is one of the most active members’ clubs in the country with two courses, the championship Putra Course and the Kelana Course, along with the full range of sports and recreational facilities.