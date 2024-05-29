KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Apple Store at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur will open its doors on Saturday, 22 June 2024. The Cupertino giant has officially confirmed this via Apple Malaysia’s official website.

True to what we have heard for the past few years, the building with the tudung saji-like roof at the TRX City Park is indeed the new Apple Store. At the moment, Apple has yet to reveal what the store looks like inside but there have been rumours that it is quite massive.

What makes Apple Store different from other retailers?

An Apple Store is beyond just a sales channel as it is an experiential centre to learn and getting the most out of Apple products and services. The moment you step in, an Apple Store provides a seamless and digital first experience that’s curated to your needs.

For example, an Apple Store employee can better understand a walk-in visitor from a simple QR code. With privacy as a focus, visitors are able to share a list of Apple devices they currently own, enabling the trained staff to provide the right recommendations immediately.

Another key differentiator is Today at Apple, which is essentially a town hall space that’s open to everyone even non-Apple users. This is where Apple organises workshops or classes from making emojis to iPhone photography classes.

You can bring your existing Apple devices and if you don’t have one, the session will provide demo units for you to try for yourself. — SoyaCincau

