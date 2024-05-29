GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — Penang is currently in discussions and taking a closer look at rare earth elements (REE) mining.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said discussions are underway with related companies on REE mining exploration.

"Site visits to the pilot project in Penang are being arranged to take a comprehensive look at the implementation methods and the benefits of the project in terms of revenue for the state,” he told the state legislative assembly in his winding-up speech today.

"At this moment, several companies in this field have approached us with presentations respectively,” he added.

He said the site visits are important for them to understand REE mining in detail as it is a new field for the state.

"This is so that if the project is implemented here, it will comply with all conditions and guidelines set by related agencies while protecting the impact on the environment,” he said.

Aside from REE mining, he said Petronas has also conducted a new offshore multi-client 2D seismic survey north of the Straits of Melaka to map out the potential of hydrocarbon exploration.

"The survey was conducted between October and December 2023 and they are in the process of analysing the collected data which is expected to complete in June,” he said.

He said the state is yet to hold a discussion session with Petrona as there is an application by Petronas to complete the process of analysing the data collected.

"The state is still in the discussion stage to maximise hydrocarbon exploration in Penang based on the studies conducted by Petronas,” he added.

He said Penang, through its agencies, will continue to work towards ensuring this project meets the needs of the state.