KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — After more than four years of making a name for themselves, popular local girl group Dolla has announced it will hold its first-ever concert on August 3.

Presented by Hitman Solutions, the Dolla Re:Birth The Experience concert will take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur and it is expected to showcase a mature side of the group, comprising Tabby, Sabronzo and Angel.

Speaking at a press conference here recently, Angel said their debut concert will usher in a new era for Dolla with a different performance style, promising satisfaction for fans who attend.

“This concert is like a rebirth for us, showcasing our mature side. We have already started preparing for it and are currently arranging new and fresh songs for the concert.

“Of course, it will be a performance that no one has ever seen before. It will be an emotional and special experience for all Dolla fans,” she said.

Tabby and Sabronzo also said they hoped to deliver their best performance at the concert and ensure a fresher presentation.

Hitman Solutions founder and chief executive officer Rohit Rampal said the concert is expected to be a platform for Dolla to showcase everything the group has learned since they first emerged in the local music scene.

“We are always enthusiastic about showcasing local talent. We want to give this Malaysian-born group the opportunity to celebrate their success. Dolla has worked hard all this time; they deserve to realise their big dreams,” he said.

The group’s popular songs include Damelo, Dolla Make You Wanna, Bad, and Look At This.

Tickets to their concert can be purchased on www.hitmanlive.com starting from May 30. — Bernama