KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that the media is being used to tarnish Islam’s image by hyping up the weaknesses of Muslims when they are accused of a crime or immoral act.

He alleged that the media will intentionally highlight stories about things happening in religious and tahfiz schools involving an ustaz, imam, or any religious figures including those donning skullcaps and jubah.

“It’s like just because one buffalo is covered in mud, the entire herd gets the blame.

“But when those who are non-religious and lack religious understanding commit a sin, it gets covered up and even defended. They serve the devil’s army,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Advertisement

Hadi, who is also the Marang MP, claimed that the immoral acts were committed by only a handful but claimed its often hyped to ensure people would despise Islam and its teachings.

He alleged that this includes Muslim women who dress modestly — so much as those wearing a veil are considered extremists.

“However, the liberals who act worse than animals, mostly from the West, are not reprimanded until their culture is even influencing Islamic nations.

Advertisement

“Anything that is in support of Islam will be criticised and mocked using writings, speeches, films and caricatures,” he said.

In the same report, Hadi also touched on PAS' determination to be democratic despite facing an uneven playing field.

On the 15th general election (GE15), the former Terengganu menteri besar claimed that certain quarters had attempted to undermine PAS despite the party winning the most seats in Parliament and several state assemblies.

“They used the ‘Green Wave’ analogy to instill fear among the public.

“However, PAS still chose a peaceful path based on democratic principles, although it is fighting on an uneven playing field and a system that is biased towards Islam," he claimed.