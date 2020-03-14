You can now reserve train tickets for Japan in English on new online booking site

Japan's main railway company has launched an online reservation service for overseas travellers. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, March 14 ― Ahead of the Tokyo Olympic games this summer, Japan's main railway company has launched an online reservation service for overseas travellers.

On March 21, the Central Japan Railway Company or JR Central, will launch the online booking site in English, for travel aboard their bullet train.

Overseas travellers will be able to purchase their train tickets aboard the Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen which connects some of the biggest tourist destinations in Japan, including Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Hakata and others.

Travellers can book their train trips one month prior to their trip and change their booking as many times as needed without additional fees, up to four minutes prior to departure. Tickets must then be collected at ticket machines in Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen stations.

The 2020 summer Olympic games in Tokyo run July 24 to August 9.