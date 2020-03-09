Malaysian man teaches alleged scammer a lesson by holding on to phone conversation for more than an hour

A scammer chose the wrong victim to con when the intended victim wasted more than an hour on the phone with them. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — An alleged scammer chose the wrong person to scam when the intended victim turned the tables around against him.

The “victim” Ooi Beng Cheang took to Facebook to share how the man tried to pull a fast one on him in a bid to get him to part with his cash.

He ended up wasting his time — more than an hour — to con Ooi.

Ooi wrote that he pretended to be a Wong Ah Tak, a retired Singaporean toilet cleaner now living in Johor Baru.

“Just moved there for a month, renting a room. No family and friends, but with RM82,000 in the bank! (Singaporean cleaners are rich!).”

As in any scams, it started with a call from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) claiming that Ooi’s company Greenwood Trading in Georgetown, Penang owed the tax body money.

“The LHDN officer then transferred me automatically to the Penang police HQ to make a police report automatically. Wow! How efficient.”

“So, there it continued with a Sergeant Faris who proceeded to ‘record’ my police report over the phone. He must be an idiot because his phone line wasn’t clear and it kept breaking up and he had to call me back.”

They later turned up the heat by saying that Ooi’s account was also used by a drug lord to launder RM1.4 million.

During the conversation, Ooi did try to alert them that he was actually joking.

“While he was checking the details with his fake inspector, I really wanted to pee and I told him I wanted to ‘kencingkan awak’ (pull a fast one on you) like a true ah pek cina.”

“Sergeant Faris then wanted my bank details. I told him I just opened a Maybank account this morning and didn’t know the login details. So he asked me to stay on the phone with him while I went to the ATM machine.”

All in all, they did not get anything for their troubles.

The edited nine-minute telephone conversation was posted by Ooi on his Facebook with his friends having a good laugh over it.