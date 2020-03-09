Good Samaritan ‘Uncle Kentang’ sets up free public kitchen in Puchong to feed the hungry and less fortunate

Kuan Chee Heng (left) who is also known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, says he knows what it feels like to be hungry and broke. — Pictures via Facebook/Kuan Chee Heng

PETALING JAYA, March 9 — A Malaysian man has restored faith in humanity by taking on the philanthropic act of setting up a free public kitchen for the hungry and less fortunate in Puchong.

Kuan Chee Heng who is affectionately known as Uncle Kentang to many on social media, announced the community project today on Facebook today.

“If you are hungry and if you have no money, only in Puchong, we have prepared a public kitchen so you can fill your tummy.

“This is what we can afford because I know what it feels like to be hungry and broke, I’ve been through it,” Kuan wrote.

He added that Projek Dapur Umum in Puchong Perdana has successfully provided food to hungry mouths and invited anyone who wants to donate RM5 to do so if they wish.

The public kitchen is located at Warung No. 5 at the Puchong Perdana LRT Station.

“We also invite anyone who wants to take over this project and supervise the hungry,” said Kuan.

Those looking to donate RM5 may bank in their donations to his CIMB account 7015170449 (Kuan Chee Heng) with the reference LAPAR.

Kuan can also be contacted at 018-268 3999.

The initiative has touched many hearts on Facebook, praising Kuan for his kindness and genuine concern for those in and around his community.

“A noble deed and concern from you and team, uncle,” wrote Malay Power.

“May God bless you and those who keep donating like flowing water,” said Jamaliah Arshad.

A well-known community leader, Kuan set up the Kentang Fund to raise money to help the less fortunate in the country.

On top of donating food, beverages and clothing, Kuan’s ongoing causes include setting up an elderly transit home for Puchong residents, free ambulance service for those who cannot afford it, purchasing hearse vans (van jenazah) for communities in need and raising funds for a senior citizen care centre.

Kuan has also generously taken children from disadvantaged backgrounds for an excursion in Kuala Lumpur.