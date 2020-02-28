Trendy face masks take front row at Paris Fashion Week amid Covid-19 spread (VIDEO)

Dutch fashion influencer Romy D’Fonseca in a Marine Serre mask. — Picture from Instagram/ romydfonseca

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — With Paris Fashion Week in full swing despite the widespread Covid-19 outbreak, one timely accessory has taken the front row at the show.

On Tuesday, French designer Marine Serre sent several models down the runway sporting a variety of face masks including several knit pieces.

Following the show, several international influencers and models, including Japanese model Kozue Akimoto and Dutch influencer Romy D’Fonseca among those seen wearing the elegant protective masks.

In an Instagram post, D’Fonseca posted a photo of herself wearing the mask and hinted that they were a collaboration with health accessory manufacturer Airinum.

She also noted that the protective gear will be made available online next week.

Airinum also posted a photo of the product on its official Instagram account with the caption stating “Launching soon.”

A representative from Airinum told The Hollywood Reporter that the project was in development even before the outbreak.

The representative also confirmed that more information on the masks will be available on March 1.

The brand has also garnered some prominent fans, with American actress Gwyneth Paltrow posting a photo of herself in an Airinum face mask yesterday.

In her post, Paltrow said she is en route to Paris despite the Covid-19 fears.

“Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.

“I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently,” reads her post, referring to the 2011 movie Contagion about a virus that spreads and kills humans.

Paltrow’s character dies early on in the movie due to the infection.

Serre, who founded the Futurewear label in 2017, has worked with likes of Alexander McQueen, Dior and Balenciaga.

The designer is also no stranger to protective masks, having previously launched an anti-pollution mask last year in collaboration with French filtration brand R-PUR.