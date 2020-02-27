MAC working on second 'Selena' makeup collection

MAC Cosmetics on Instagram — Courtesy of ©Selena/Instagram via AFP

NEW YORK, Feb 27 — MAC Cosmetics is once again paying homage to the late singer Selena, with a new beauty collection.

The cult makeup brand has announced an upcoming second collection featuring Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the US singer-songwriter known as the “the Queen of Tejano,” who passed away in 1995. The move follows an original collaboration with the Quintanilla family, which launched in 2016.

“The legend lives on,” MAC took to Instagram to declare. “A NEW Selena Quintanilla collection arrives in select markets in April!” No further details about the collection have been confirmed, although MAC has revealed that the “Lipglass” in “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” that featured in the original series will make a comeback, “by popular demand.”

The line, dubbed “Selena La Reina,” will celebrate the singer-songwriter's life and long-lasting impact. “This collection is a celebration of her legacy, it's for her fans,” the star's sister Suzette Quintanilla told Allure.

MAC has a long history of collaborating with influential female artists — the brand has previously worked with Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande on makeup pieces or collections. The label also rolled out a collection dedicated to the iconic late singer Aaliyah back in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews